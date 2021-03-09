Featured Local Job: LPN, RN, or CNA Needed

A LPN, RN or CNA is needed at Brooks Medical Arts, Inc., a busy family practice group.

They are looking for an individual who is interested in becoming a part of their fill-in float pool of nurses to basically fill in for vacations and/or sick time in all three of our offices located in Clarion, Leeper, and Fryburg, PA.

If interested please email your resume to bma@brooksmedarts.com, fax it to 814-226-7651, or drop it off at their office at 180 Greenville Avenue, Clarion, PA.

