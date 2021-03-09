Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Hager Paving

Hager Paving, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

– PAVING CREW LABORERS Full-time, seasonal position. Experience preferred, but not required.

– ASPHALT SEALCOATING TECHNICIAN Seasonal position, approximately May through September; applicant must be flexible with hours and the days worked, as weather permits.

Hager Paving, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants interested in full-time seasonal work must be team-oriented, hardworking, and a self-motivated individual.

Hager Paving, Inc. maintains a drug-free workplace, and all job offers are contingent on passing a pre-employment drug screening. As a condition of employment, prospective employees agree to a criminal background check and driving record check.

You can fill out our Application for Employment online at www.hagerpaving.com. To apply in person, contact Breanne at 814-764-5080 Ext. 107.

HAGER PAVING, INC. 191 9th Street, Strattanville, PA 16258

