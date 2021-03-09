Frank Leeroy Heber, 74, of Rouseville, passed away after a period of declining health on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born January 27, 1947, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Boyd and Winnifred Friggle Heber. He was a 1966 Oil City High School graduate.

On August 1, 1987, Frank married the former Kimberly A. Shepard, who preceded him in death on October 24, 2019. They shared 32 years of marriage together.

Frank served in the US Army from August 24, 1966 to May 9, 1969, and received many awards during his service, including the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He then worked at Joy Manufacturing for over 40 years, until his retirement.

Frank was an avid reader. He was also an outdoorsman, who loved to fish and hunt deer and small game. Most of all, Frank loved to help others, he would do anything for his neighbors or someone in need.

Mr. Heber was a lifetime member of the VFW and was previously a member of the PNA.

Surviving is a brother, Jeff Heber and significant other, Denise Johnson of Titusville, a brother-in-law Gary Boal of Seneca, and sisters-in-law Pam Shepard of Seneca, Nora Heber of Rouseville, and Barbara Heber of Oil City.

Also surviving are special nieces, Mary Boal of Erie and Dedra Heber of Oil City, along with special nephews, William Heber of Oil City, Jay Heber of Oil City, and Bobby Heber of Pittsburgh, and many other loved nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, uncles and aunts, and cousins.

In addition to Frank’s parents and wife, Kimberly, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Louis Heber and James Heber.

There will be no visitation or services per Frank’s request.

Memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the arrangements.

