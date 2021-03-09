Governor Wolf Nominates Dr. Denise A. Johnson to Serve as Physician General

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced that he has nominated Dr. Denise A. Johnson, M.D., FACOG, FACHE, to serve as Pennsylvania’s Physician General.

Dr. Johnson will succeed Dr. Wendy Braund, who, in addition to her role as COVID-19 response director, served as interim physician general following the departure of Dr. Rachel Levine. Dr. Johnson will serve as acting physician general until she is confirmed by the Senate.

“We thank Dr. Braund for her acting role over the past weeks; her professionalism and expertise are appreciated,” Gov. Wolf said. “We welcome Dr. Johnson to the administration and look forward to her sharing her expertise and passion for many issues affecting Pennsylvanians, demonstrated through much of her professional work and appointments. I have every confidence in her ability to serve the commonwealth, the Department of Health, and the residents of Pennsylvania during this incredibly critical time for public health.”

Dr. Johnson was most recently Chief Medical Officer at Meadville Medical Center. Prior to joining the leadership team in 2008, Dr. Johnson spent 13 years in private practice in Meadville. She is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She serves as on the Governor’s Commission for Women.

Dr. Johnson has been involved in various community and regional groups focusing on diversity and inclusion and on the needs of women and is the current board chair of the Meadville Area Free Clinic. She is past chair of the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.

She received her Medical Degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“I am truly honored to be offered this opportunity to further contribute to the health and wellbeing of Pennsylvanians,’ Dr. Johnson said. “I plan to work tirelessly for all and to devote every effort to this goal.”

