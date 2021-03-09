Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center Offers Structured Learning Support for Area Children
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center in Knox is currently offering structured learning support for area children.
The program is structured for students from kindergarten through 4th grade enrolled in cyber and distance learning programs who would like to join a small education pod. Education pods are small groups of students learning together to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission while still learning within a community learning setting.
The goal of the Keystone SMILES Education pod is to provide academic support for online learners while creating a balance between required screen time and physical and creative activities.
Students who join the Education POD can attend Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pod members will be provided breakfast, lunch, and a healthy snack while attending.
Parents or guardians who are interested in the pod or who have questions can reach out to Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps member Jaci Hunt at 724-552-3763 or jhunt@smilesamericorps.org.
Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is located at 420 Main Street, Knox, PA 16232.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.