Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center Offers Structured Learning Support for Area Children

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_7522KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center in Knox is currently offering structured learning support for area children.

The program is structured for students from kindergarten through 4th grade enrolled in cyber and distance learning programs who would like to join a small education pod. Education pods are small groups of students learning together to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission while still learning within a community learning setting.

IMG_7525

The goal of the Keystone SMILES Education pod is to provide academic support for online learners while creating a balance between required screen time and physical and creative activities.

Students who join the Education POD can attend Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pod members will be provided breakfast, lunch, and a healthy snack while attending.

IMG_7520

Parents or guardians who are interested in the pod or who have questions can reach out to Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps member Jaci Hunt at 724-552-3763 or jhunt@smilesamericorps.org.

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is located at 420 Main Street, Knox, PA 16232.

PODS Flat


