Knox Community Easter Egg Hunt Set for April 3

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

easter-13646_1280KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Knox Community East Egg Hunt event is scheduled for Saturday, April 3, at Knox Community Park.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. with storytime with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter egg hunts begin at noon for ages preschool through sixth grade.

At 2:00 p.m., the Autism Tough Foundation is helping to provide a special sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt for children with special needs, ages preschool through 18.

As in previous years, there will be baskets for different age groups along with photos with the Easter Bunny from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Juice and cookies will be provided.

The event is entirely free to the public.

Anyone with questions about the event is encouraged to contact the Knox Borough Police Department.


