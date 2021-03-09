Lillian P. Daugherty, 98, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born June 17, 1922 in Polk, she was a daughter of the late Mark S., Sr. and Blanche (Muholland) McKinley. As a child, she attended the one-room schoolhouse, the McCune School, until she was 13 years old. She then attended Cochranton High School and then Meadville High School. Following her graduation, Lillian attended the Frankfort Bible College in Frankfort, IN.

Throughout her life, Lillian served others as a Nurse’s Aide in numerous locations, such as the Graham Hospital in Canton, IL, the Spencer Hospital in Meadville, the Franklin Hospital, Grandview Nursing Home, The Caring Place, and with the Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County.

Upon her moving back to the Franklin area for work in 1972, she met her future husband, Wayne Daugherty, and they were soon married the following year on December 29, 1973; he preceded her in death on January 11, 1996.

A woman of great faith and a self-proclaimed “born-again Christian”, Lillian was a proud member and attendee of the Franklin Alliance Church and loved going to Sunday School. She was a member of the Deacon Board, a Communion Steward, and could often be found praying for her family and friends.

Outside of work and her church duties, Lillian enjoyed the simpler things in life. Health permitting, she enjoyed traveling and throughout her life had lived in 6 different states. She also enjoyed completing puzzles and word searches, reading, and playing bingo with her friends at The Caring Place and at Colonial Manor.

Left to cherish her memory is her step-son, James Daugherty and his wife, Brenda; her step-daughter, Patricia “Pat” Snyder and her husband, Mike; her daughter-in-law, Georgia Miller; her two grandchildren, Robert Miller, and Rodney Miller; her ten step-grandchildren; her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Dorothy McKinley; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lillian was preceded in death by her son, Leonard Darrell Miller; her grandson, Richard Miller; her three brothers, John McKinley, Mark S. Miller, Jr., and James McKinley; her five sisters, Rachel Kebort, Phyllis Brown, Patricia Frantz, Mary Miller, and Lila Steck; her infant sister, Helen Rose McKinley; and by her two step-sons, Larry Daugherty, and Raymond Daugherty.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 12 pm to 2 pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Funeral services for Lillian will be held at the church at 2 pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021, with Reverend Jon Martin, pastor of the church, officiating.

A livestream of Lillian’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 2 pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The church will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

