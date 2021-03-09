Michael James Miller, 51, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 4, 2021 while vacationing in Florida.

Born December 2, 1969 in Oil City, he was the son of James C. Miller of Polk and C. Suzanne Swartzfager of Oil City.

Mike graduate from Oil City High School in 1987. He then proudly served in the US Navy, Seabees.

He was employed at Joy Manufacturing as a welder and in the Maintenance Department until Joy’s closing. He then received an Associate’s degree in Specialized Marine Technology from New Castle School of Trades. Presently he was working in construction.

Mike enjoyed being with his family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and ready to share a laugh.

On March 21, 2013 Mike married ‘the love of his life’, Jennifer L. Wise, she survives along with his parents and his three much loved children; Stephanie Miller of Franklin, Hunter Clark and fiancé Zane Eslick both serving in the US Navy presently in Florida, and Dominic Miller and his partner Jayda Opidz of Oil City. Also surviving are two stepsons, Tyler Stover (Nalisha) of Franklin and Kyle Stover of Venus, and four grandchildren, Brady, Lillie, Danica, and Daxon.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his siblings; Christopher Curran and wife Becky of Pittsburgh, Joseph Miller of Ohio, and his sister Jami DeGroat and husband Lorin of Oil City and many aunts and uncles.

Also left to cherish his memory are uncles and aunts; Tom Voit, Bill and Carol Deets, Bridget and Jerry Miller and Shery Miller and a close friend John Trout and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a special uncle, Ken Miller for whom he grieved deeply.

Per his wishes Mike was cremated and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

