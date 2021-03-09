Escape Room Clarion: Creating an Immersive Experience

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Have you ever wanted to step out of reality and into a fictional story for a while? That is the kind of experience offered at Escape Room Clarion.

According to co-owner Hillary LeFay, creating a fully immersive environment, allowing people to step out of reality and into a story, has been one of the main goals for the business that she and her husband Leo envisioned.

“We want it to be an immersive experience. We’re not Disney or Universal, but that’s what we’re striving for,” LeFay told exploreClarion.com.

But what exactly is an escape room?

In their case, it’s a combination of something like an Easter egg hunt and mystery all in one locked room with a single main goal: to escape.

“There’s no obvious starting point. You have to start off like an Easter egg hunt, just looking for things like clues, patterns, or riddles that will help you to unlock boxes and containers.”

The first few minutes can be the hardest part, just figuring out where to start, but one discovery is all it takes to get things rolling. Then, participants will unlock a series of containers, which may have a key or some puzzle that leads to unlocking something else.

“There are ways we can give people clues if they get totally stuck, but it depends on the room.”

Participants then have exactly 60 minutes to figure out the room and escape.

“We’re always there watching the whole time to help them, if necessary,” Lefay said, noting that while the concept is to escape by unlocking the room, for those who are uncomfortable, they can actually leave the room unlocked during play.

When the LeFays first started developing escape rooms at their previous location on U.S. 322 several years ago, they based the rooms primarily on the gameplay.

“It was really good for us to watch how people work in escape rooms. After seeing thousands of people in the rooms, you see the different roles people take on. You have the leaders, the people quietly figuring things out, and the people who are very good at finding things.”

According to LeFay, their rooms have improved exponentially over the years, and they put a lot of time and thought into their sets and props.

“We really try to make it as immersive as we can.”

Currently, there are three escape rooms available at the 1130 Center, located at 1130 East Main Street in Clarion Borough.

While all of the rooms are kid-friendly, and none of them include frightening elements, the rooms are not set up for groups that include only children. Any group will need at least older teens to help younger participants through some of the logic puzzles required.

In terms of group sizes, LeFay said the rooms can accommodate couples but are easier when tackled by at least four people.

The first of the rooms is the “Search for the Stone,” an escape room based on the first book of the Harry Potter series. While this room is not easy, it is the easiest of their current rooms, making it ideal for family groups. The objective of this room is to find the Sorcerer’s Stone, somewhere in a set based on the Gryffindor Common Room, to escape the room. This room accommodates up to six people.

The second room available is another Harry Potter-themed room named “Hagrid’s Hut in the Forbidden Forest.” This room is more difficult than the “Search for the Stone” room, as well as larger, and includes both a main goal, finding the key and escaping the room, and a bonus goal, freeing Dobby’s sock. Participants can choose to work both puzzles at the same time or try to find the key, then work on the bonus goal once they know they can escape the room.

“Sabotage,” the third room, is a steampunk-based room where participants are in the sabotaged engine room of a ship. This room, like “Hagrid’s Hut,” involves both the main goal of finding a way to escape, as well as a bonus goal, which in this case is to identify who sabotaged the ship.

Both “Hagrid’s Hut” and “Sabotage: can accommodate up to eight people.

The current rooms were actually inspired by escape rooms the couple set up for students at Clarion University in the past.

“We do escape rooms at the university pretty much every semester, now, just as mini-versions in rooms in Gemmel (Student Center),” LeFay noted.

It all began several years ago when there was an entire Harry Potter-themed weekend at the university, and the organizers wanted to include an escape room.

“We got on board and designed it, and that was a shorter version of ‘Search for the Stone.’ It gave us a jumping-off point for the full version.”

While that experience set the stage for two of their current rooms, the third, LeFay said, just fit in the culture of escape rooms.

“People who like escape rooms often enjoy the steampunk theme. It just fits in, and people love the fears and mechanical parts of it. It just made sense to do a steampunk room.”

For those who are unfamiliar, steampunk is a style of science fiction, design, and fashion that combines historical elements (most often from the Victorian era) with anachronistic technological features often focused on advanced steam-driven technology.

According to LeFay, creating a narrative to go with the rooms is important at Escape Room Clarion, as well.

“You don’t have to (create a narrative), but it makes the experience more immersive.”

LeFay said many of the participants check out short videos they have related to some of the rooms on their website in advance, and some even come in costume for their adventure.

While the rooms each accommodate about four to eight people (or six, in the case of Hagrid’s Hut), they do accept larger groups, split them into two sessions, and have a lounge area where one half can spend time while the other half of the group completes the room.

“Everything is timed, and people can even be competitive.”

She noted that they also offer the option of having one part of the group do ax throwing at their 9 Worlds Axe Throwing business, also located in the 1130 Center, while the other half of the group completes a room.

LeFay said these options are particularly good for events like birthday parties.

“If people let us know ahead of time that it’s for a birthday, we’ll also include a special surprise in the (escape) room.”

They also have a space where people can have food delivered but recommend that people save the food for after the escape room.

“The experience in the room provides so much for people to talk about, especially in a bigger group. While you’re working through it in a group, inevitably, things happen that you don’t catch, and it’s fun to talk through and find out what led someone else to figure something out. It’s fun to rehash it all.”

According to LeFay, they have had groups travel to take on their escape rooms from all over the region, including people that have traveled from Pittsburgh.

Along with events like birthdays, LeFay noted they also cater to other private parties such as office parties or even professional development groups.

“It’s actually a great team-building activity.”

For private parties, early booking is recommended so people can get the room they prefer, and while they offer and recommend booking online for weekends, weekday bookings are available by phone only.

They also offer special pricing for large groups.

Escape Room Clarion is also currently offering a special promotion for the month of March. Each room will have one Easter egg per participant hidden inside. This egg can contain anything from candy to special discounts up to half off and will also provide an entry into a drawing for a special basket that will take place on Good Friday.

For more information, check out Escape Room Clarion on Facebook or visit the website to book your escape room experience.

