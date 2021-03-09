ORAS Observatory to Host Virtual Public Night: ‘Art and the Cosmos’

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) is hosting a virtual public night event including a presentation on art and astronomy and their interrelationship throughout history.

(Photo: The Milky Way from Cerro Mayu Observatory in Chile. In addition, the image captures various art pieces from the open-air astronomical archeology museum at the Observatory. Photo Credit: M. Dieterich, ACEAP/NSF)

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, at 7:00 p.m.

In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of those in the region and visitors, the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center is currently closed for in-person visits. As a result, this third Saturday of the month event will be virtual.

Who can attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics. ORAS strongly encourages members of the general public and educators and students from surrounding schools to participate.

Public nights are FREE and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter. If you have a computer, tablet, or smartphone and internet access you are ready to go!

In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

How can I register?

Registration is simple and available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic .

ORAS Public Night Agenda – Saturday, March 20. at 7:00 p.m.

– 6:50 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure your system is working. (Link will be emailed to you after you register)

– 7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates

– 7:10 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Education Presentation

Art and the Cosmos is a look at how astronomy has inspired art over the centuries, from drawings in ancient caves to historic interpretations of comets, eclipses, the Sun, the Moon and eclipses, and the art of Leonardo, Galileo, Van Gogh, and others.

About the Presenter

Mr. Jim O’Leary served as chief astronomy specialist for the Maryland Science Center, producing programs for the Davis Planetarium and films for the IMAX 3D Theater, many of which played in theaters worldwide. He also oversaw the renovation of the Science Center’s rooftop Observatory and its 1927-era telescope.

Jim has received education grants from NASA, NSF, NOAA, and Johns Hopkins University, and as part of an NSF-funded program, traveled to Chile to visit astronomical observatories and meet with astronomers and educators. He hosted the radio program Skywatch on Baltimore’s NPR station for 12 years and received the Excellence in Outreach Award from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Try it for Yourself!

Check out this NASA activity with family and friends at www.jpl.nasa.gov/edu/pdfs/cosmicart.pdf.

Upcoming Virtual Presentations:

– Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. – Looking Up: Astrophotography and Nightscapes using your digital camera – Your digital camera is not just for daytime photography. Pointing it up and making images after dark can thrill and inspire. Very few natural scenes evoke more awe than that of the night sky. In this presentation, I will share how easy it is to get started. Mr. Dean Salisbury

– Saturday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. – Solving the Mysteries of the Universe One Puzzle Piece at a Time – Like a giant puzzle, astronomers from around the world are piecing together bit-by-bit what makes our Universe truly special. Join Derek Demeter, Director of the Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College of Florida, for an enriching journey exploring the amazing things we have learned about our Universe so far, and what new secrets may be revealed by future scientists in the years to come. Mr. Derek Demeter

Once it is safe for larger groups to assemble, ORAS plans to begin in-person public nights at the Learning Center that will include observing through telescopes at the Bedow Memorial Observatory, as well as the education program.

Please visit www.oras.org for more information.

