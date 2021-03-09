Pennsylvanians Encouraged to File Tax Returns Early to Avoid Identity Theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With tax filing season underway, the Department of Revenue is urging Pennsylvanians to file their tax returns as soon as they can.

Filing your returns early is one way that helps taxpayers protect themselves against identity thieves and tax refund fraud.

“We know there are criminals who use stolen personal information to file fraudulent tax returns and steal tax refunds. We want Pennsylvanians to be aware of these scams so they can take steps to protect themselves,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We know from our experience that criminals are always looking for new ways to trick people into turning over their sensitive data. Know the warning signs so that you won’t become a victim of these scams.”

Common Scam: Filing fraudulent tax returns to steal refunds

Tax refund fraud often starts when cybercriminals steal personal identifiable information from a taxpayer, or a tax professional hired to prepare a client’s tax returns. These scams usually involve threatening phone calls, deceptive letters sent through the mail, and phishing emails.

Phishing emails are designed to make it appear that the message is coming from a trusted source, such as a government agency. The messages are set up to use malware or other software to steal sensitive information, such as passwords, usernames, or personal financial information, such as a Social Security number.

Once the criminals have their hands on the stolen information, they have been known to file a fraudulent tax return in the name of victims whose data was stolen. The criminal will request a tax refund as part of filing the fraudulent return and then will take steps to divert the refund to a bank account they control.

Tips to avoid scams

The Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to keep the following tips in mind to safeguard against these deceptive scams:

Look for imposters: Many times, criminals will pose as a government entity or an official business. If you are targeted by a scam artist through the mail, phone or email, do not provide personal information or money until you are sure you are speaking to a legitimate representative.

Many times, criminals will pose as a government entity or an official business. If you are targeted by a scam artist through the mail, phone or email, do not provide personal information or money until you are sure you are speaking to a legitimate representative. Don’t fall for high-pressure tactics : Criminals responsible for these scams have been known to use high-pressured tactics, including threatening taxpayers with criminal charges if they don’t comply with their requests for their information. Many scams have also involved criminals threatening the taxpayer with an arrest warrant or the “blacklisting” of their Social Security number.

: Criminals responsible for these scams have been known to use high-pressured tactics, including threatening taxpayers with criminal charges if they don’t comply with their requests for their information. Many scams have also involved criminals threatening the taxpayer with an arrest warrant or the “blacklisting” of their Social Security number. Approach unusual attachments and links with caution: Links to a website or attachments to an email could contain malware that allows criminals to track the recipient’s keystrokes. That’s one way they can obtain passwords, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, or other sensitive information.

Links to a website or attachments to an email could contain malware that allows criminals to track the recipient’s keystrokes. That’s one way they can obtain passwords, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, or other sensitive information. Conduct research online: If you receive a phone call, email, or letter that you believe is part of a scam, conduct a search online to see if a scam has been reported by other people or government agencies. For your research, use information from the message, such as an email address, company name, address, or telephone number.

Use myPATH to file your state tax return

The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to electronically file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns with the department’s new, state-only filing system available at mypath.pa.gov.

myPATH is a free, user-friendly option that allows most taxpayers to seamlessly file the Pennsylvania Income Tax Return (PA-40) and make income tax payments, as well as offering other services. The deadline to submit 2020 personal income tax returns is April 15, 2021. Read more about myPATH on the department’s website.

Steps to follow if you are a victim of a scam

The Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers that it has a Fraud Detection and Analysis Unit dedicated to assisting victims of identity theft and combating tax refund fraud.

If you are a victim of identity theft or discover a fraudulent Pennsylvania personal income tax return was filed using your identity, please contact the Fraud Detection and Analysis Unit by emailing RA-RVPITFRAUD@pa.gov.

For more information on ways to protect yourself, visit Revenue’s Identity Theft Victim Assistance webpage. You can also find further information about protecting yourself online at PA.gov/Cybersecurity.

