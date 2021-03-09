 

Rick J. DeLong

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ky0l2lMxqmqmRick J. DeLong of Grove City passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Sharon Regional Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 57.

Rick was born in Grove City on Feb. 5, 1964 to Norman L. and Esther M. (Shingledecker) DeLong.

He attended Lakeview High School.

Rick was a welder most of his life and most recently worked for C.I.D. Associates, Sarver, PA.

He enjoyed spending time on his motorcycle.

Rick is survived by 4 sisters, Carol Brunson Rockwell, Grove City, Vicky (Tom) Bucklew, Stoneboro, Nancy (Dave) Reimold, Greenville, and Kathie (Scott) Stull, Hermitage, and a brother, Norman (Penny) DeLong, Jr., Jackson Center. Several nieces and nephews also survive. His parents, a brother in law, James Brunson, a sister in law, Shirley DeLong, and 2 nephews, Tommy Bucklew, and Michael Brunson, preceded Rick in death.

Funeral Service will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Avenue, Grove City on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM

Visitation Hours will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 4 to 7:00 PM

Burial will be at Center Cemetery, Polk, PA.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting cunninghamfhgc.com.


