Say What?!: Brazilian Adventurer Traverses Lava Lake for Guinness Record

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Brazilian-adventurer-traverses-lava-lake-for-Guinness-recordBRAZIL – A Brazilian adventurer broke a Guinness World Record by using a rope to traverse a distance of 329 feet, 11.76 inches over the volcanic lava lake Erta Ale in Ethiopia.

Karina Oliani, a medical doctor and adventurer whose previous accomplishments include becoming the first Brazilian woman to climb the mountain K2, was suspended in a protective suit over the lava lake in Afar and climbed across the rope while the lava boiled below at a temperature of 2,168 degrees.

Read the full story here.


