Say What?!: Brazilian Adventurer Traverses Lava Lake for Guinness Record

BRAZIL – A Brazilian adventurer broke a Guinness World Record by using a rope to traverse a distance of 329 feet, 11.76 inches over the volcanic lava lake Erta Ale in Ethiopia.

Karina Oliani, a medical doctor and adventurer whose previous accomplishments include becoming the first Brazilian woman to climb the mountain K2, was suspended in a protective suit over the lava lake in Afar and climbed across the rope while the lava boiled below at a temperature of 2,168 degrees.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.