State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Harassment, DUI Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Drug Possession in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 11:15 a.m. on February 15, an incident of drug and drug paraphernalia possession occurred at the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room in Monroe Township, Clarion County involving a known 31-year-old Mayport man.

Police say charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

The name of the man was not released.

Harassment in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a possible incident of child abuse involving a six-year-old male child from Clarion around 7:00 a.m. on February 21.

Police say following an investigation, it was determined the incident did not constitute child abuse.

DUI in Limestone Township

Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Buick Regal on Kahle Road near Forest Drive in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 12:31 a.m. on March 5 for multiple violations.

Police say the driver, identified as a 59-year-old Mayport woman, demonstrated multiple signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The name of the driver was not released.

DUI in Strattanville Borough

Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder on U.S. 322 near Washington Street in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, around 2:43 a.m. on March 7 for multiple violations.

Police say the driver, identified as a 37-year-old Sligo man, demonstrated multiple signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

The name of the driver was not released.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

