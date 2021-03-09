 

AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Cross the Three-Dollar Mark

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

uk-newThe average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is nine cents higher this week at $3.051 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Yesterday’s average in the region is more than 50 cents higher than at the beginning of the year.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.051
Average price during the week of March 1, 2021: $2.967

Average price during the week of March 10, 2020: $2.604

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:      

$3.085      Altoona
$3.041      Beaver
$3.069      Bradford
$3.033      Brookville
$3.069      Butler
$2.998      Clarion
$3.030      DuBois
$3.074      Erie
$3.012      Greensburg
$3.070      Indiana
$3.062      Jeannette
$3.049      Kittanning
$3.007      Latrobe
$3.076      Meadville
$3.058      Mercer
$2.974      New Castle
$3.057      New Kensington
$3.091      Oil City
$3.040      Pittsburgh
$3.078      Sharon
$3.063      Uniontown
$3.098      Warren
$3.030      Washington

Trend Analysis:

With a nickel increase on the week, the national gas price average has reached $2.77, which is a 31-cent jump in the last month. Every state average has climbed by double-digits since February, resulting in 1 in 10 gas stations with pump prices that are $3/gallon or more.

Pump prices are increasing as refinery utilization is at an all-time low and crude oil prices (WTI) surged by more than $2/bbl to $66/bbl on Friday, the highest price in nearly two years. The jump in crude followed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ and their allies’, collectively known as OPEC+, surprise decision to minimally increase production in April.

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report for the week ending February 26 shows refinery capacity at 56%, which is the lowest rate recorded by the agency. It is also 12 percentage points below last week and 18 percentage points lower than a year ago. EIA data also point to a decrease in gasoline stocks to 243.4 million barrels, which is 3.5% below levels at the end of February 2020.

With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing, and crude prices on the rise, prices are likely to remain this high. Today’s national average is nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to a year ago, which was right before state lockdowns and working/school from home started.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


