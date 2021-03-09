Aslyn Pry and Chase Beighley Win KSAC MVP’s, All-Conference Teams Named

On Monday night, the KSAC named their All-Conference Teams. Chase Beighley took home the boys MVP award, while Aslyn Pry was named the girls MVP. Fifteen other players were named to the first, second, and third teams in both boys and girls basketball.

(Archived Photos of Pry and Beighley Courtesy of: Jared Bakaysa and Mary Rearick)

The Clarion Area and Keystone boys sides led the conference with three players named to the all-conference team. Karns City, Redbank Valley, and C-L had two apiece.

The Keystone and Redbank Valley girls squads each notched three all-conference selections, tops in the conference.

Levi Orton, Cal German, Hayden Callen, Nathan Waltman, and Bryson Bain made the boys first team. Emily Lauer, Dominika Logue, Ava Ferringer, Caylen Rearick, and Erica Selfridge received first-team honors for the girls.

Kyle Pry, Beau Verdill, Christopher Marshall, Bret Wingard, and Andrew Burda received second-team nods alongside Emma Johns, Jordan Best, Alivia Huffman, Frances Milliron, and Jozee Weaver.

Caden Rainey, Colin Say, Hunter Craddock, Jordan Hesdon, and Brandon Pierce were named to the boys third team. Madison Foringer, Danae Hurrelbrink, Lily Homan, Gwen Siegel, and Mia Sherman made the girls third team.

