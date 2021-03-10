12K Get the Jab in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Approximately 12,000 people have received COVID-19 vaccinations in Clarion County, according to state figures, and the majority of those were at the vaccination center at the former Peebles building operated by Clarion Hospital, Butler Health Systems, and the Clarion County Commissioners.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Much of Tuesday morning’s commissioner work session and regular meeting were devoted to reviewing progress on the vaccine front and preparing for the numerous COVID-19-related grants that may be coming to Clarion County.

Vaccinations continue to flow, and Chief Nursing Officer Leslie Walters and Clarion Hospital President Steven Davis presented updates via Zoom.

“I think it’s going really well,” said Walters. “We’re doing between usually seven and eight hundred a day if we have the vaccine available. That’s a pretty comfortable number with the staff that we have at the clinic, and after we finish today’s clinic, I think we will definitely be over 10,000 vaccines given out, and about 9,000 of them are at the new clinic location.”

The clinic uses both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The hospital has not received any guidance from the Department of Health on the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine but will also offer it if it is available.

“We don’t always know how much and what we are getting, but as soon as we get it, we open up the schedule,” said Davis. “Sometimes that may only be a day or two in advance, but typically it fills up, you know, certainly within hours.

“When we first started to give vaccines here at the hospital, we started December 18, and between December and the last week of January, we gave about 1,200 vaccines. All of the remaining have been in the new building. So, you know our biggest obstacle to getting the vaccine out was space and staff, and with the support of the county, we’ve been able to do that. A big ‘thank you’ to everybody that made this happen.”

While it is difficult to pinpoint the percentage of Clarion County residents who have received the vaccine, Walters offered an estimate.

“If you take into consideration that the minimum age in most cases is 16, the general population are probably not vaccinated,” said Walters. “Typically, we see about 25 percent of the general population who are eligible declined to get the vaccine. If you do some quick math, we would certainly think that there are still a number of folks in the community between the ages of 16 and 64 who are eligible and still out there.

“One thing we’re thinking about also with this demographic is that many of these folks may be working and not able to come during the hours that we have established. So, we’re looking at you know, what would make sense in terms of adding evening hours or weekend hours.”

Commissioner Ted Tharan added that by the end of the week, a mailer will be ready to send to every resident in Clarion and Forest County to let them know that the vaccine is available.

“Some people don’t know it’s available there, and we still have 85 to 90-year-old people that don’t read the newspapers, online news, or listen to the radio,” said Tharan. “We found out that FEMA will pay for the mailer or advertising, so it won’t be a cost to anybody to let them know where they can call to receive information about the clinic.”

Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Penny Campbell executive director of the Clarion County Housing Authority outlined emergency rental assistance.

“The purpose of the program is to provide financial assistance for households that are directly or indirectly affected in any way by Covid-19,” said Campbell.

• “We can pay arrears of rent back to March 13, 2020.

• “We can also pay for future rent in three months increments, so we can look at paying folks’ rent into the future. We can assist with utility at home energy costs such as electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, and fuel oil. We can also assist with other housing costs.

• “We’re encouraging people to reach out to us, and we’ll get it on a case-by-case basis. It’s also very interesting to know that a landlord or a tenant can apply for your benefit. Landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants to get that process started. Eligibility is determined in two ways. One is the applicant has to have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area. (Individuals below $36,350.00 or a family of four at $51,090.00. Applicants also have to show a reduction in income because of COVID-19 and have to be Clarion County residents.)

• “We can accept applications. Interested people are encouraged to either give us a call at 814-297-8027 or 814-226-8910. They can also find the application on our website at clarionhousing.com. Clarion County has been awarded $2.5 million for Emergency Rental assistance.”

But that’s not all …

Tharan also noted that Clarion County may be eligible for $7,521,313.00 from the new recovery program being considered in Washington, D.C.

“We haven’t found out what we have to do for the $7.5 million, but I know there will be huge strings attached to that. As soon we hear anything, we’ll let you know.”

