A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 40. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light northwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

