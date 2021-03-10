Barbara J. Bayne, 79, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021 at Sugarcreek Station.

She was born March 5, 1942 in Franklin, the daughter of the late Dane and Blanche (Weeter) Hollenbeck.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Barbara loved music and singing, and performed throughout Venango County for many years with the Sweet Adelines.

She was an active member of the former Hasson Heights Presbyterian Church in Oil City, and later attended the Seneca United Methodist Church.

She was an avid reader and also loved to write. She loved horses and had them when she was younger. She and her husband enjoyed camping and traveling the country in their R.V.

Mrs. Bayne was a dedicated homemaker to her family.

She was married on November 3, 1962 to Clair A. Bayne, and he survives.

Also surviving are two sons, David Bayne and his wife Penny of Franklin, and Dustin Bayne of Oil City; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Bayne and her boyfriend Carmen Futchi; and a great-granddaughter, Melani Futchi.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday (March 11) from 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday (March 12) at 10 a.m. Private interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery near Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346; or to the Oil City Library, 2 Central Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

