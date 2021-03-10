Boyd “Bubba” Goughler

Boyd Eugene “Bubba” Goughler, 69, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 with his loving wife by his side.

Boyd was born in Franlkin on April 14, 1951. He was the son of the late Donald and Marjorie Stuchell Goughler. Boyd attended Rocky Grove High School until he proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served from 1969 – 1973.

Boyd worked for Country Fair, Asplundh Tree Service, and retired from Lepley Bus Service. He was an active member of Abate, as well as the Moose Club #78 in Oil City where he was an officer. He also volunteered with both the Rocky Grove and Reno Fire Departments. He enjoyed taking his camper and Harley Davidson on trips and spending time with his wife, family, and friends.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Vickie Coburn Goughler, whom he married on July 17, 1993. He is also survived by his daughters: Amy and her husband Greg, Tammy, Terri Lynn, and Teri Ann; twelve grandchildren: Calib, Demetrius, Dajia, Ashley, Matt, Blake, Morgan, Tatum, Jacob, Tyler, Jenna and Jaxson; two great grandchildren: Calib Jr. and Ezekial, two great grandchildren on the way; as well as a family friend Jacob Helmbold, and his best friend Laura Laidlaw. Four brothers survive: Bogan and his wife Carolyn, Bruce and his wife Mary Ann, Braden and his wife Debbie, and Barry.

Boyd expressed his love for his wife by saying “Vic, do you know what you are? You are are my lover, my life, and my best friend alongside Spot.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three great grandchildren: Broc, Deondre, and Karter; and a sister in law Jackie.

Friends will be received at the Hile – Best Funeral Home, Inc. 2781 Route 257 Seneca, Cranberry Township on Saturday (March 13) from 1:00 – 3:45 p.m. The Oil City Moose Lodge #78 will conduct a memorial service at 1 pm. Military Honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard will follow the Moose Lodge Service. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Cindy Weber, pastor of the Reno United Methodist Church, officiating. .

Memorial contributions in Mr. Goughler’s name may be made to the Moose Lodge #78, 541 Halyday Run Rd. Oil City, Pa 16301.

To send a condolence, please visit www.hilebest.com.

