Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Asian Chicken Rice Bowl
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 @ 12:03 AM
Enjoy this super flavorful rice bowl!
Ingredients
1/4 cup rice vinegar
1 green onion, minced
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon minced fresh gingerroot
1 package (8.8 ounces) ready-to-serve brown rice
4 cups coleslaw mix (about 9 ounces)
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, chilled
2 cups frozen shelled edamame, thawed
Directions
-For the dressing, whisk together the first 7 ingredients. Cook rice according to package directions. Divide among 4 bowls.
-In a large bowl, toss coleslaw mix and chicken with half of the dressing. Serve edamame and slaw mixture over rice; drizzle with remaining dressing.
