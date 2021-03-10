 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Asian Chicken Rice Bowl

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy this super flavorful rice bowl!

Ingredients

1/4 cup rice vinegar
1 green onion, minced

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon minced fresh gingerroot
1 package (8.8 ounces) ready-to-serve brown rice
4 cups coleslaw mix (about 9 ounces)
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, chilled
2 cups frozen shelled edamame, thawed

Directions

-For the dressing, whisk together the first 7 ingredients. Cook rice according to package directions. Divide among 4 bowls.

-In a large bowl, toss coleslaw mix and chicken with half of the dressing. Serve edamame and slaw mixture over rice; drizzle with remaining dressing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.