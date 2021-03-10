Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Asian Chicken Rice Bowl

Enjoy this super flavorful rice bowl!

Ingredients

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 green onion, minced



2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds1 tablespoon sesame oil1 tablespoon honey1 teaspoon minced fresh gingerroot1 package (8.8 ounces) ready-to-serve brown rice4 cups coleslaw mix (about 9 ounces)2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, chilled2 cups frozen shelled edamame, thawed

Directions

-For the dressing, whisk together the first 7 ingredients. Cook rice according to package directions. Divide among 4 bowls.

-In a large bowl, toss coleslaw mix and chicken with half of the dressing. Serve edamame and slaw mixture over rice; drizzle with remaining dressing.

