Featured Local Job: Case Manager
Full-time Case Manager position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Clarion Office.
This position is responsible for case coordination services, level of care assessments, referrals to treatment, monitoring progress, developing service plans with individuals, and advocacy.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree required in Chemical Dependency, Sociology, Social Welfare, Psychology, Nursing, or a related field; and one-year experience performing counseling or case management work in alcohol or other drug treatment setting.
Candidate must have or be able to obtain Act 33, 34, and fingerprint clearances.
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, three references, and salary requirements to:
acochran@aicdc.org
or
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc.,
P.O. Box 238
10829 U.S. Route 422
Shelocta, PA 15774
Attn: Mandy Cochran, Case Management Supervisor
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.