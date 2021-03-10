 

Featured Local Job: Case Manager

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 @ 11:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Full-time Case Manager position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Clarion Office.

This position is responsible for case coordination services, level of care assessments, referrals to treatment, monitoring progress, developing service plans with individuals, and advocacy.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree required in Chemical Dependency, Sociology, Social Welfare, Psychology, Nursing, or a related field; and one-year experience performing counseling or case management work in alcohol or other drug treatment setting.

Candidate must have or be able to obtain Act 33, 34, and fingerprint clearances.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, three references, and salary requirements to:

acochran@aicdc.org

or

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc.,
P.O. Box 238
10829 U.S. Route 422
Shelocta, PA 15774
Attn: Mandy Cochran, Case Management Supervisor


