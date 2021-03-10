Hearings for Two Area Men Busted for Heroin, Fentanyl Set for Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings are scheduled for tomorrow for two Corsica men facing felony charges following a multi-month investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl at a residence near Corsica.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Tyler Jordan Craig and 24-year-old Bradon James Craig are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 11.

Tyler Craig faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Bradon Craig faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Both defendants are currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $80,000.00 monetary bail each.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, agents from the Jefferson County Drug Task Force conducted a multi-month investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl at a residence in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

During the investigation, agents learned that Tyler Craig would come to the end of the driveway at the property to collect money from a buyer, return to the residence, provide the money to Bradon Craig, and receive heroin/fentanyl in return, then exit and return to the end of the driveway, and leave the heroin/fentanyl there and notify the buyer. The buyer would then return to the driveway to collect it, the complaint states.

The information was then confirmed via multiple controlled purchases, according to the complaint.

A search warrant was then served at the residence on Wednesday, March 3, around 6:00 a.m.

In the sleeping area of Bradon Craig, police recovered a safe containing approximately 15 bricks (approximately 750 waxed bags) of heroin/fentanyl, along with approximately $1,300.00 cash and Bradon Craig’s wallet with his identification inside. Police also reportedly recovered three firearms and a flamethrower from the same sleeping area, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, in Tyler Craig’s sleeping area, police found numerous empty waxen stamp bags, burned foil, and other items of paraphernalia.

The complaint also states that during an interview, Bradon Craig reported that Tyler Craig provided him with money from prospective buyers of heroin/fentanyl. He would then provide Tyler Craig with the heroin/fentanyl, and Tyler would place it at the end of the driveway for the buyer to recover.

Tyler Craig was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 3:00 p.m. on March 3.

Bradon Craig was arraigned in front of Judge Bazylak at 3:35 p.m. on March 3.

“We received information that there was a fairly significant drug trafficking operation being conducted at this residence in a rural part of our county,” Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said in a release.

“Our Drug Task Force then conducted an outstanding undercover investigation which culminated in the execution of this search warrant. Based on our intelligence and the investigation, we expected to find a substantial cache of heroin and currency and we were not disappointed.

“I thank all the agencies involved in making this search a success, and I commend our Drug Task Force for their zeal and commitment in bringing this illicit operation to an end.”

