 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Jane L. Johnson

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Odv8H4duLVdltgJane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Rd., Titusville passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.

Jane was born on September 30, 1953 in E. Liverpool, OH to the late James and Thelma (Frampton) Hamilton. She married Dusty L. Johnson on March 28, 1997.

She was a graduate of Clarion University with a degree in communications.

Jane was employed by Venango County Drug and Alcohol Commission where she was a counselor and supervisor.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Titusville, a former member of the 5th Chapter Clean and Sober Bike Club, a Tamarack Wildlife conservationist, and was greatly loved by those she helped counsel throughout the years.

Jane is survived by her husband Dusty Johnson of Titusville; a daughter, Martha Page of Saegertown; 2 grandchildren, Sophia Elder of Titusville, Carl Elder of Rimersburg; a sister, Joanne Martin of Frederick, MD; a brother, James Hamilton and wife Lynn of Venetia, PA and numerous nieces and nephews in PA and OH.

She was preceded in death by a son, John Page.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at a date to be determined this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/2aucij2wdc.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.