Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Rd., Titusville passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.

Jane was born on September 30, 1953 in E. Liverpool, OH to the late James and Thelma (Frampton) Hamilton. She married Dusty L. Johnson on March 28, 1997.

She was a graduate of Clarion University with a degree in communications.

Jane was employed by Venango County Drug and Alcohol Commission where she was a counselor and supervisor.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Titusville, a former member of the 5th Chapter Clean and Sober Bike Club, a Tamarack Wildlife conservationist, and was greatly loved by those she helped counsel throughout the years.

Jane is survived by her husband Dusty Johnson of Titusville; a daughter, Martha Page of Saegertown; 2 grandchildren, Sophia Elder of Titusville, Carl Elder of Rimersburg; a sister, Joanne Martin of Frederick, MD; a brother, James Hamilton and wife Lynn of Venetia, PA and numerous nieces and nephews in PA and OH.

She was preceded in death by a son, John Page.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at a date to be determined this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/2aucij2wdc.

