Logue Leads Union Past DCC in Playoff Battle

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – In an opening-round Class A Playoff contest, Union’s tough first quarter defense coupled with a third-quarter scoring push powered Union past DuBois Central Catholic, 52-47.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ ProPoint Media Photography. More action photos available for print and/or digital purchase are available here.)

Union allowed only four points in the opening period, using their lockdown defense to break out to a 10-4 lead. After taking a 23-15 advantage into the half, the Damsels broke things open in the third quarter, scoring 19 points to expand their lead to 14. DCC came surging back in the fourth, but Union held firm down the stretch to preserve the win.

Dominika Logue was typically dominant, registering 24 points for the Damsels. Keira Croyle also reached double figures, scoring 10 points for Union. Kayley Russer led DCC and all scorers with 26 points, including converting all six of her free-throw attempts.

Union’s win sets up a Thursday matchup with Otto-Eldred in the Class A quarterfinals.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.