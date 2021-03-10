Clarion County Eligible for $435K in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Grants

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At Clarion County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday morning, Northwest Commission provided an update on the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grants.

Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan introduced Jill Foy, Executive Director of the Northwest Commission, who gave an update on the hospitality recovery grant.

Foy indicated that Clarion County is eligible for $435,363.00 in grant money for hospitality recovery.

Clarion County recently contracted with the Northwest Commission to review grant requests for eligibility and the grants will be paid by Clarion County who already has the grant money from the state.

“We have contracted with Clarion, Forest, Venango, and Warren Counties to review and approve applications on their behalf,” said Foy. “The good news is we believe we’re 90 percent sure that we will be able to go live tomorrow, which is earlier than we anticipated.”

Clarion County will place a link on its website to Northwest for applications. Five thousand dollars is a minimum grant and $50,000.00 is the maximum. Anything in-between must be in increments of $5,000.00.

Hospitality eligibility includes hotels, motels, casinos, bed and breakfasts, parks and recreation campgrounds, recreational and vacation camps, grooming and boarding, houses, dormitories, and worker camps. Hospitality food includes special food services, food service contractors, caterers, mobile food services, drinking places with alcoholic beverages full-service and limited-service restaurants, cafeterias, buffets, and snacks, and non-alcoholic beverage bars.

Foy also stressed the following rules:

• “Things that small businesses need to be gathering are their taxes from 2019 and 2020 if they have them. If not, QuickBooks whatever internal documentation so you can compare gross receipts.

• “The business cannot be publicly traded. You also can’t have more than 300 employees or more than a net worth of $15 million. Eligible applicants have to commit to being in operation for the next year. If you’re about to close your doors, you don’t qualify. Basically, you’re saying that yes, you’re committed to remaining in operation for at least one year from the date of your application.

• “You have to commit to or sign that COVID-19 has had an adverse economic impact on that eligible applicant which makes the grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations of your business.

• “The grant will also be used to pay for Covid-related economic impacts and that is between January 1 of this year and June 30 of this year.

• “The applicant has not and will not receive another grant under this program, so you can’t apply more than once.

• “There will be prioritization of the program. So if your small business has lost more than 50 percent of your revenue between that period of time, you’ll be considered a priority. And, if you haven’t received grant dollars through any of the other programs at the state or local level, you’ll be considered a priority application.

“I anticipate that counties will be making decisions to give less to more businesses to make sure that we’re helping as many businesses as we can,” Foy explained.

