One Vehicle Crash Reported on Route 322

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 322 in Elk Township on Tuesday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 4:01 p.m. reporting a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 322 near Black Road.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 5:07 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

