Paul W. McMurray, 91, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Monday, March 8, 2021 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born July 29, 1929 in Sandy Lake Township, he was a son of the late John and Cecile (Vogan) McMurray. On September 7, 1974, he married the former Dorothy Lowers; she survives him.

Throughout his life, Paul had a knack for fixing and tinkering with automobiles. This led him to attend several trade schools following high school graduation and through his hard work he became a Master Certified Technician in the Automotive Industry. Most days, Paul could be found working on cars and trucks alike at Marley Gross Ford as an Automotive Technician in York, PA. He was also the owner and operator of McKissick Garage for 20 years.

In his spare time, Paul loved being outdoors. On nice days, he could be found riding his motorcycle around town or out hunting in the woods. Paul was also an avid collector of guns and on Sunday’s enjoyed attending the Christ United Methodist Church.

Paul was also active in the Masons, being a member of the Myrtle Lodge #316 F & AM, Valley of Oil City, Valley of New Castle, the Cyrus Royal Arch Chapter #236, the Occident Council #41, the Franklin Commandery #44, and the Zem Zem Shriners.

A true family man, Paul cherished the time he got to spend with his loved ones and his favorite memories were of the times he spent with his grandson, Jackson.

In addition to his wife, Paul will be forever remembered by his two sons, Steve McMurray of Franklin, and Rodney McMurray and his wife, Cindy, of Franklin; his daughter, Paula Flinchbaugh and her husband, Jack, of Kennerdell; his two grandchildren, Cassie McMurray-Uber and her husband, Alex, of Franklin, and Jackson Flinchbaugh of Kennerdell; and by his step-son, Jeff Mackey and his wife, Michelle, of Waterford, PA.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Terry McMurray; his brother John McMurray; and by his two sisters, Janet Stewart, and Margaret Bloomquist. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In keeping with the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services for Paul will be held privately for the family, with Associate Pastor Sam Wagner, of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Paul will be laid to rest in Millcreek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Paul’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Attn: Development and Donor Relations Department, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

