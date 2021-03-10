Ridgway’s Big Fourth Quarter Leads to Win Over Redbank

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Ridgway found themselves down 27-19 at the half and 35-30 after three quarters, but a 15-8 fourth-quarter run powered the Elkers to a 45-43 playoff victory over Redbank Valley.

Ridgway trailed 43-40 with a minute remaining in the contest, but a huge three by Domenic Allegretto tied the game at 43 apiece. A steal by PJ Miller on Redbank’s next possession gave the Elkers the ball back with 20 seconds to go, giving Ridgway the chance to take the lead. A nice passing play allowed Dan Park to hit an open layup, giving Ridgway a two-point lead. Redbank Valley had two late opportunities to tie the game, but Bain and Marshall’s attempts were off the mark, giving the Elkers a narrow 45-43 win.

Dan Park led the Elkers with 15 points, including six in the final quarter. PJ Miller provided 12 points for Ridgway. Bryson Bain led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points. Chris Marshall scored 11, and Marquese Gardlock nine for Redbank Valley.

Ridgway will advance to face Karns City on Thursday in the Class AA semifinals.

