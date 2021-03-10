Sandra L. Stahlman, 49, of Oil City, PA, passed away March 9, 2021 at her home following an extended illness.

Born March 2, 1972 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the Joseph M. & Barbara E. Cavanaugh Stahlman who survive.

Sandy was a graduate of Oil City High School. She had served as Private First Class in the United States Army as a Medic in the 43rd Mash Unit.

Sandy was a Licensed Practical Nurse and had worked for Dr. LaRochelle. She enjoyed reading, playing games and watching movies. She like to visit with friends and enjoyed the companionship of her pets.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Caleb A. Stahlman of Oil City and Elijah E. Flinchbaugh of Oil City; a sister, Heather & her husband Michael Scott Wolfgong of Franklin; a brother, Joseph Stahlman Jr. & his wife Marilyn of Oil City; and nieces and nephews, Rachel Lewis, Brooke Wolfgong, Mikala Wolfgong and Fionn Stahlman.

She was preceded in death by her son Taylor J. Stahlman and her fiance Joseph Flinchbaugh.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or to Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

