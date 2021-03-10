Say What?!: Florida Server Tipped $1,300 and $1,500 in One Night

JUNO BEACH, Fl. – A server at a Florida restaurant said she is thankful for the generosity of her customers after receiving a $1,300 tip and a $1,500 tip on the same night.

Kimberly Filion said she was working her shift at Kirby’s Sports Grille in Juno Beach, where she has been for six years, when she mentioned in passing to a customer that she was a graduate of Ohio State University.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.