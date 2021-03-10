Shirley J. McCord, 74, of Rockland, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

She was born in Franklin on February 26, 1947 to the late James K. and Mussetta (Findlay) McCord.

She was a 1965 graduate of Cranberry High School, and attended classes at Venango Campus and Clarion University.

Shirley was an avid dog lover. She enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, taking bus trips with her sisters, and playing card games with her family.

She was employed by the BonTon department store, Quaker State, and also Farmer’s National Bank.

Shirley is survived by two sisters, Marge Knight of Clarion and Nancy Delo of Rockland; her nephews, Brian Delo of Rockland, Greg Delo and his wife Dawn of Maryland, and James Knight of Clarion; her nieces, Brenda Ochs and her husband Andy of Lucinda, Lesley Lander and her husband Raymond of Lickingville, and Michelle Knight of Clarion; and six great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Paul Delo and Joseph Knight.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday (March 12) from 1 – 3 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Friday at 3 p.m. with Rev. John Miller, a retired Methodist pastor, officiating. Private interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be expressed to Shirley’s family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.