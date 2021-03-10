 

SPONSORED: Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Offers Awesome Deals During the Jeep Celebration Event

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingCLARION, Pa. – Here is a sample of the savings happening now at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram

clarion ram 1500New 2021 Ram 1500 Bighorn Crew Cab Pickups offer $3,000 in rebates plus 0% financing for 72 months.

clarion dodge durangoGet $3,700 in rebates or 0% financing for 72 months on a new 2021 Dodge Durang SXT PLUS AWD.

clarion jeep cherokeeA 36-month lease is just $298 per month on a new 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4×4.

clarion jeep compassSave $4,750 thanks to a factory rebate on a new 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4×4.

clarion jeep gladiatorA new 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 4×4 offers $1,500 in rebates plus 0% financing for 36 months.

They have all the protocols in place so you can shop safely. Plus their giant, extra, indoor showroom means you can shop warm and dry.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion or at www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
