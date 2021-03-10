Feature Your Business on exploreClarion.com For As Low As $99

Do you own a business? Do you want to reach thousands of people in Clarion County and the surrounding areas for as little as $99?

The exploreClarion.com Business Spotlight Sale kicks off on March 10 and will continue through March 31. For as little as $99, your business will be featured in an article on exploreClarion.com and advertised on Facebook and Twitter!

Click here to get started

Want more? Mention this ad and receive 50% off any advertising package.

Why advertise on exploreClarion?

Cost effective: Online advertising is one of the most cost-effective advertising methods available. It’s significantly cheaper than radio, print, and TV advertising.

Highly Targeted: Advertising on exploreClarion.com allows you to reach real people in Clarion County and the surrounding areas.

Reach: exploreClarion.com has accumulated Over 20 million pageviews in the past 365 days. Over 40,000 users follow exploreClarion.com on Facebook and Twitter. The company continues to grow at a rapid pace. We’d like your business to grow with us.

Click here to get started

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.