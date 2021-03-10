Feature Your Business on exploreClarion.com For As Low As $99

 

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

shutterstock_585720740 (1)Do you own a business? Do you want to reach thousands of people in Clarion County and the surrounding areas for as little as $99?

The exploreClarion.com Business Spotlight Sale kicks off on March 10 and will continue through March 31. For as little as $99, your business will be featured in an article on exploreClarion.com and advertised on Facebook and Twitter!

Want more? Mention this ad and receive 50% off any advertising package.

Why advertise on exploreClarion?

Cost effective: Online advertising is one of the most cost-effective advertising methods available. It’s significantly cheaper than radio, print, and TV advertising.

Highly Targeted: Advertising on exploreClarion.com allows you to reach real people in Clarion County and the surrounding areas.

ec-pageviews

Reach: exploreClarion.com has accumulated Over 20 million pageviews in the past 365 days. Over 40,000 users follow exploreClarion.com on Facebook and Twitter. The company continues to grow at a rapid pace. We’d like your business to grow with us.

