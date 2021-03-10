State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, Driving on Suspended License

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 9:41 a.m. on March 8, a known 40-year-old male victim from Tionesta, Washington Township, Clarion County, reported that someone opened three bank accounts through PNC Bank in his name without his authorization.

The investigation is ongoing.

Driving on Suspended License in Oil City

Around 11:38 a.m. on March 3, Franklin-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment violations on Main Street near Relief Street in Oil City, Venango County.

Police say upon further investigation, it was found the driver, identified as a 29-year-old Oil City woman, had a suspended driver’s license for a prior DUI conviction. The driver also had more than three prior convictions for driving on a suspended license.

Charges are pending through District Court 28-3-01.

The driver’s name was not released.

