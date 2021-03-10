 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, Driving on Suspended License

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 9:41 a.m. on March 8, a known 40-year-old male victim from Tionesta, Washington Township, Clarion County, reported that someone opened three bank accounts through PNC Bank in his name without his authorization.

The investigation is ongoing.

Driving on Suspended License in Oil City

Around 11:38 a.m. on March 3, Franklin-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment violations on Main Street near Relief Street in Oil City, Venango County.

Police say upon further investigation, it was found the driver, identified as a 29-year-old Oil City woman, had a suspended driver’s license for a prior DUI conviction. The driver also had more than three prior convictions for driving on a suspended license.

Charges are pending through District Court 28-3-01.

The driver’s name was not released.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.