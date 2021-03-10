Twentier Announces Candidacy for Clarion Borough Mayor

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Borough resident, Lexis Twentier (R), has announced her candidacy for Clarion Borough Mayor.

Living in Clarion County for the last 19 years and living in Clarion Borough for the last four years, Twentier says she is proud to call Clarion her home.

“Having the opportunity to meet new faces in my personal life and business life, I’ve decided to run for Clarion Borough Mayor on the Republican ballot,” said Twentier in her announcement for candidacy.

Over the last 5+ years, Lexis has spent time throughout the community and borough serving others. It started while attending high school at Keystone High School. During her time in high school, she volunteered with The Mrs. Claus Club of Knox at their annual Ladies’ Night Out Dinner in the fall. Each year, this event raises a significant amount of money for Clarion Cancer Center and cancer patients. Lexis also volunteered for several years through AAA Life Services, which is now Next Step Pregnancy Solutions and Services. This community service extended into her second year of college.

While attending Clarion University, Lexis was in Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority and volunteered at the Clarion Cancer Center during Greek Life’s annual community day of action. She graduated in 2018 with an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies. Following graduation, she worked full-time and volunteered with Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention, specifically with the annual Suicide Prevention Walk. Lexis continues to volunteer with this community organization.

Currently, Lexis works as a Funeral Director Intern at Goble Funeral Home and part-time for The Haskell House. She is currently enrolled in online classes through Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and will be beginning her second and final year this May.

Dedicating a large portion of her time to borough citizens, Twentier says she is looking forward to working with others to continue to build a strong and united community.

Twentier says she will look to her friends, family, and neighbors to come together and influence each other every day.

“Businesses have been opening in the borough more often, driving the community, as well as outside visitors, to support said businesses,” said Twentier in the release. “My vision for the community is to bring continued support downtown. There is a great college in Clarion, and strengthening the relationship between Clarion Borough and Clarion University will allow for more opportunities and potentially more students staying in Clarion upon their college graduation.”

“I look forward to working with Clarion Borough residents upon being elected Clarion Borough Mayor. I am asking for your vote in the Primary Election on May 18, 2021, for Clarion Borough Mayor on the Republican Ballot.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.