Wolf Administration Promotes Free Testing for Lead in Drinking Water for Schools and Child Care Programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Wolf Administration advised all schools and child care programs in Pennsylvania of the Voluntary Lead in Child Care and School Drinking Water Testing Program, which will provide $1.74 million from a federal grant for testing lead in drinking water.

Governor Tom Wolf first announced the funding from the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act in February 2020 as another component of his Lead-Free Pennsylvania plan to address lead across the commonwealth. Earlier this week, the departments of Education and Human Services sent direct communications to eligible facilities to advise them of the availability of funding and how to access it.

“Testing the water of thousands of child care centers and schools will give us a benchmark of the work we need to do next for removing lead from water and protecting our children,” Gov. Wolf said.

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) launched the Pennsylvania Voluntary Lead in Child Care and School Drinking Water Testing Program at leadfree.pa.gov. Eligible schools and child cares can receive free water lead testing and related training and technical support.

Gov. Wolf’s Lead-Free PA initiative was announced in August 2019 to create a lead-free Pennsylvania by calling on the legislature to increase access to blood testing for children in alignment with federal guidelines, increasing local response efforts, and planning for training of more certified lead abatement professionals.

That announcement was billed as “just the start” of a plan for a lead-free Pennsylvania and today’s communications to schools and child care facilities is a continuation of the governor’s plan.

The grant comes through the EPA’s Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act, specifically Section 1459B of the Safe Drinking Water Act, which authorizes grant funding for reducing lead in drinking water. The EPA funding will cover 100 percent of the cost of water testing, however, the governor recently urged the legislature to take action to provide subsequent remediation funding by amending the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to allow for abatement of hazardous substances like lead and asbestos in schools. Funding for abatement is essential for schools and child care facilities that discover lead in their drinking water through the use of this program.

“To build a better, healthier Pennsylvania, we need to know the extent of problems such as lead in drinking water, so it is tremendous to see these grants now available,” Gov. Wolf said. “I encourage our child care centers and schools to avail themselves of this free program.”

Find more information on the program and how to enroll, go to leadfree.pa.gov.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.