Yeany’s Maple to Host Open House on March 13 & 14

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Yeany’s Maple in Marienville will be holding an open house this Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14.

The open house will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days.

The event is part of the 18th Annual Northwest Pa Maple Association Maple Taste and Tour.

Yeany’s sugarhouse will be open for tours during the event, and they will have samples of maple syrup and various other products they make.

If the sap is running, you may also be able to watch them make syrup.

The event will also include treats to sample and warm drinks.

Yeany’s Maple is located at 113 Chestnut St, Marienville.

For additional information and a full list of sugarhouses participating in the Taste and Tour, check out the Northwest Pa. Maple Association at pamaple.org/2021-taste-tour.

