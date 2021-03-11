 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, March 11, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.