A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

