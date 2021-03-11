AG Shapiro: 850 Grams of Meth Seized During Jefferson County Arrests

HARRISBURG, Pa.— Attorney General Josh Shapiro is today announcing the arrests of an Ohio man and his female accomplice for possession with intent to deliver approximately 850 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 150 tablets of morphine, and 30 grams of cocaine. This was a joint investigation conducted by the Office of Attorney General, the Pennsylvania State Police and Jefferson County Drug Task Force.

“Drug dealing is a dangerous and often violent enterprise, and we will not sit idly by while dealers traffic poison into Pennsylvania and try to profit by devastating our communities,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold those accountable who profit from drug trafficking.”

On February 6, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) pulled over Kimari Jackson, 25, who was driving erratically in her vehicle in Jefferson County. Jackson’s passenger, Kareem Rock, 26, was discovered to have two active warrants for his arrest related to drug charges in Ohio. A search of Jackson’s vehicle revealed that she and Rock were carrying 560 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a vacuum-sealed container. The trooper also discovered keys to a Best Western hotel room in Clearfield County, where PSP troopers and agents from the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and Jefferson County Drug Task Force discovered a loaded firearm and a stuffed animal hiding several bags of illicit substances. The bags included: two bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine; a bag containing 30.7 grams of suspected cocaine; and a bag containing 150 morphine tablets.

“This case is an example of outstanding police work by an individual trooper coupled with critical inter-agency communication and collaboration that resulted in the seizure of dangerous drugs and weapons and serious criminal charges filed against the individuals arrested,” said Major Jeremy Richard, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Rock and Jackson are each being charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver and Criminal Conspiracy. Rock is also being charged with Felon Not To Possess a Firearm. Rock is currently incarcerated in Jefferson County and Jackson turned herself in to officers on March 11, 2021. The case will be prosecuted by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. All charges are accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

