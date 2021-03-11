Birthday Wishes: Jim Karg Celebrates 90th Birthday!

A Birthday Wish brought to you by The Haskell House.

Jim Karg, of Fryburg, is celebrating his 90th birthday today – Thursday, March 11!

“If you see Jim Karg today, be sure to raise your glass and wish him a happy 90th birthday! We love you Pap, PROST!”

Submitted by JJ Karg.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Birthday Announcements are a free service brought to you by The Haskell House.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.