Bob and Cheryl Fleisher Celebrate 60 Years of Marriage

Bob and Cheryl Fleisher, of Strattanville, are celebrating their 60th Wedding anniversary today.

They were married on March 11, 1961.

To submit an anniversary announcement, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.