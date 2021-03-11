C-L Bows Out of Playoffs With Loss to Brockway

BROCKWAY, Pa. – The Brockway Lady Rovers dominated the middle two quarters by outscoring Clarion-Limestone 29-15 to help the Lady Rovers advance to their first District 9 championship game in program history with a 57-44 victory over Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday evening in Brockway.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ ProPoint Media Photography. More action photos available for print and/or digital purchase are available here.)

The game would be played evenly through the first eight minutes as the game was tied at 13-13 after one quarter.

The two teams kept battling back and forth through much of the second until a Brockway run late in the quarter put the Lady Rovers ahead 28-20 by halftime.

Brockway then extended their lead to 42-28 after three quarters with a 14-8 scoring advantage for the quarter.

C-L, which ended their season with a 7-12 record, claimed the fourth quarter 16-15 to set the final score. Frances Milliron led the Lady Lions with 23 points, including going 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Janelle Pezzuti chipped in with five points, including one of two three-pointers made by C-L.

The free-throw line would be a problem which seemed to be the case for much of the season as C-L made just 12-of-22 shots from the line.

Danielle Wood paced Brockway with 24 points, including going 10-of-14 from the free-throw line. Selena Buttery finished with 14 points, and Ciara Morelli added nine points.

Brockway will move on to face Keystone on Friday for the District 9 Class AA title at Keystone.

Score by quarters

C-L 13 7 8 16 – 44

Brockway 13 15 14 15 – 57

C-L-44

Anna Kennemuth 0 0-4 0, Sydney Simpson 1 0-1 3, Maddy Wenner 0 1-2 1, Frances Milliron 9 5-7 23, Kendall Dunn 2 0-0 4, Janelle Pezzuti 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Wiant 0 3-4 3, Lexi Coull 1 0-1 2, Alex Leadbetter 0 3-4 3, Grace Shick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-22 44.

Brockway-57

Ciara Morelli 3 1-2 9, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 6 10-14 24, Selena Buttery 5 3-6 14, Nikki Baker 4 0-0 8, Sarah Rossman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 14-22 57.

Three-pointers: C-L 2 (Simpson, Pezzuti), Brockway 5 (Morelli 2, Wood 2, Buttery).

