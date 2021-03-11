Cheri Marie (Twombly) Soborowski

Cheri M. Soborowski, 62, took her first steps into the Kingdom of Heaven after a brief battle with cancer, on March 9, 2021 at UPMC NW Seneca.

She was born April 24, 1958 and was the daughter of the late Kenneth L Twombly and Betty (Wert) Twombly who survives.

Cheri was a graduate of Oil City High School in 1976.

She was married to Randy Soborowski, who survives. They had just celebrated 16 years of marriage on March 6, 2021.

Cheri was a beloved member of The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City, where she worked as custodian until her recent retirement. She was also a Sunday School teacher and nursery provider. Cheri became like family to the many children who she loved with her whole heart. She also worked for the former Oil City Hospital and UPMC NW for over 30 years.

She had a generous spirit and was always there to help anyone in need. She loved spending time “hanging out” with her favorite kids. She also loved being outside, doing yard work, and spending time with her dogs, Sammi and Kensi. Cheri was well known for her love of photography. She could often be found behind the camera capturing memories. She provided countless photographs that many will hold dear for years and years to come.

Cheri is survived by her husband and mother, a brother Dan Twombly and wife Darlene of Oil City. A niece Kristy Moore, and her children Kaitlynn, Eryn and Adyson of Seneca. A nephew Jeff Twombly and wife Morgan of Erie. She is also survived by many friends with whom were like family to Cheri.

She is proceeded in death by her father, her mother-in-law Joann Tarr and close friend Julia Sunderlin.

In accordance with Cheri’s wishes there will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday March 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 202 Wilson Ave Oil City, PA 16301

In Cheri’s memory, memorial donations may be made to The Crossing Free Methodist Church or the Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

