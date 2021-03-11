Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pesto Vegetable Pizza

Create a fresh pizza for the family tonight!

Ingredients

1 prebaked 12-inch thin pizza crust

2 garlic cloves, halved



1/2 cup pesto sauce3/4 cup packed fresh spinach, chopped2 large portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced1 medium sweet yellow pepper, julienned2 plum tomatoes, seeded and sliced1/3 cup packed fresh basil, chopped1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/2 teaspoon fresh or dried oregano

Directions

-Preheat oven to 450°. Place crust on an ungreased 12-in. pizza pan. Rub cut side of garlic cloves over crust; discard garlic. Spread pesto over crust. Top with spinach, mushrooms, yellow pepper, tomatoes, and basil. Sprinkle with cheeses and oregano.

-Bake until pizza is heated through and cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.

