Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pesto Vegetable Pizza
Create a fresh pizza for the family tonight!
Ingredients
1 prebaked 12-inch thin pizza crust
2 garlic cloves, halved
3/4 cup packed fresh spinach, chopped
2 large portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced
1 medium sweet yellow pepper, julienned
2 plum tomatoes, seeded and sliced
1/3 cup packed fresh basil, chopped
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon fresh or dried oregano
Directions
-Preheat oven to 450°. Place crust on an ungreased 12-in. pizza pan. Rub cut side of garlic cloves over crust; discard garlic. Spread pesto over crust. Top with spinach, mushrooms, yellow pepper, tomatoes, and basil. Sprinkle with cheeses and oregano.
-Bake until pizza is heated through and cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.
