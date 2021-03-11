Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Update: Over 50,000 Vaccines Administered by Butler Health System

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System has announced they have administered over 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, March 10, Butler Health Sysem announced they have reached a milestone by vaccinating over 30,000 individuals, and administering more than 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update March 10, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 3/09/2021: 12,189

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 10,321

Positives: 1,944

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 3/09/2021: 41,078

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 16,695

Positives: 2,779

Hospital Inpatients as of 3/10/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Vaccine

– Appointment availability is determined by vaccine doses received from PA DOH.

– Group “1A,” as defined by the PA Department of Health is eligible for the vaccine.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

