Clarion Man Injured in Crash on Route 322 in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarion man was injured in a crash that occurred on Route 322 in Elk Township on Tuesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:08 p.m. on March 9, on U.S. 322 at its intersection with Black Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 74-year-old William E. Buchanan, of Clarion, was operating a 2019 Toyota Highlander, traveling east on U.S. 322 when he had a medical emergency while driving. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guide rail with its front end. It came to a final rest facing north on the guide rail.

Buchanan was using a seat belt. He suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

