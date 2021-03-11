 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Overcomes A-C Valley

Thursday, March 11, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Beau-Verdill-Clarion-Mary-RearickCLARION, Pa. – A huge 33-point second quarter put Clarion in control in their 78-58 win over A-C Valley in the quarterfinal round of the Class A Playoffs.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 by: Mary Rearick)

The Bobcats trailed 20-14 after the opening quarter but surged ahead 47-34 after their explosive offensive outburst. Clarion was outscored 19-16 in the third quarter, but the Bobcats allowed only five points in the final stanza, closing the door and securing the win.

Beau Verdill had a huge game for Clarion, scoring 27 points. Hunter Craddock added 19 points, and Cal German scored 13 for Clarion. Levi Orton led all scorers with 32 points for A-C Valley.

Clarion will advance to face Elk County on Friday in the Class A semifinals.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.