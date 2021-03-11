Clarion Woman Who Allegedly Attempted to Grab Weapons from Officers During Arrest for Public Intoxication Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman who reportedly tried to grab the officers’ weapons after police found her sitting in the middle of 5th Avenue waived her hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 38-year-old April Lynne Ryan were waived for court on March 9:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Disarming Law Enforcement Officer – Without Lawful Authorization, Felony 3 (two counts)



– Escape, Felony 3– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor– Obstruction Highways, Summary– Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Ryan remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in late February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, February 28, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to South 5th Avenue for a report of a woman in a green coat sitting in the middle of the road.

Police then arrived at the scene and found the woman sitting in the middle of the roadway with traffic stopped in both directions.

Police approached and asked the woman to stand up, and she complied. However, when she was asked for identification, she replied with an expletive. Police then noted she was “very animated” and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the complaint.

When asked if she had taken any narcotics, the woman responded “(expletive) yeah, I smoked a whole bag of meth,” the complaint indicates.

The woman was then advised she was under arrest for public intoxication and obstructing a roadway. She reportedly said, “(expletive) you, I’m not under arrest.” Then, she attempted to walk away, and walked out in front of an oncoming vehicle, at which point she was removed from the roadway by police.

According to the complaint, when police attempted to take her into custody, she pulled away and was then taken to the ground. She was subsequently transported to the Clarion Borough Police Department.

While being transported, she told the transporting officer she was going to “kill” him, “wipe (him) off the face of the earth,” and “have her friends kill (him),” the complaint indicates.

Clarion University Police and Clarion Hospital EMS then met Clarion Borough Police at the station. EMS personnel began speaking with the woman, and she was then identified as April Ryan, according to the complaint.

Ryan was then searched, and a prescription pill bottle of Buprenorphine-Naloxone, a schedule III controlled substance, with a known man’s name on the label was found in her coat. The bottle was also found to contain buds of marijuana. Ryan reportedly told police “her friend gave her those suboxone last night, and she didn’t care,” the complaint indicates.

Ryan then became agitated and attempted to pull away from police. Officers then attempted to place her into a holding cell; however, she reportedly refused to go into the cell, pulled away, grabbed onto the cage, and refused to let go. She was given several warnings to let go of the cage and stop resisting or she would be tased, but she continued to resist. She was drive-stunned several times in the side with no effect, the complaint states.

Police continued to struggle with Ryan, and she then reportedly attempted to grab an officer’s firearm. The officer yelled for Ryan to let it go, and she was taken to the ground again. She then grabbed the handle of another officer’s firearm and attempted to remove it from its holster; however, the officer was able to reposition himself and remove her grip from the weapon, according to the complaint.

While officers were attempting to subdue Ryan, she slipped out of their grasp and attempted to exit the station. Police were able to catch her, and she was then tased again. Nevertheless, the taser still had no effect on her, and she was taken to the ground again outside the west exit of the station. She continued to refuse to place her hands behind her back and another struggle ensued until police were able to place her in handcuffs and finally got her inside the holding cell, the complaint states.

During the struggle, one of the officers was kicked in the shins several times, and another officer sustained injuries to both knees and one knuckle, the complaint notes.

Court documents indicate Ryan was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 28.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.