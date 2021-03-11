 

Coudersport Prevails Over Keystone

Thursday, March 11, 2021 @ 08:03 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Keck BurdickCOUDERSPORT, Pa. – The Falcons controlled the game from start to finish, fending off Keystone 63-51.

(Photo by Paul Burdick. More of Burdick’s work can be found here.)

Coudersport outpaced Keystone through the first three quarters, taking a 32-22 halftime lead before growing their advantage to 50-36 after three periods of play. The three-ball was key for Coudersport, as the Falcons hit nine threes in the win.

Dalton Keglovits led Coudersport with 19 points, and Hayden Keck scored 17 for the Falcons. Derek Easton added 12 in the win. Logan Sell led Keystone and all scorers with 20 points in the loss. Bret Wingard scored 13 for the Panthers.

Coudersport will advance to the Class AA Finals, where they will face Karns City on Saturday.


